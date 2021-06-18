READING, Pa. | The LGBT Center of Greater Reading is hosting a vaccination clinic Friday afternoon in Centre Park, according to officials.
The vaccine clinic will be set up from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., according to the Center's press release. This clinic is open to everyone, it said.
The Center says it has partnered with the Latino Connection, who will be providing the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Anyone may register via the website OR can choose to simply, "walk-in".
In addition to the vaccine, food vendor Devour Catering, DJ Evelyn and the following community organizations will be on hand with resources and information, the Center stated.