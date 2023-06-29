RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - It can be a very hard, yet peaceful, existence.

“Farming is the only occupation that’s worth doing. You work with the soil you work with nature.”

But the last few days, for a rural community and college town like Kutztown, have proven that sometimes, nature can’t always be tamed.

“It had like, a wild nature to it. more like a deer,” said the farmer whose son brought the heifer, the daughter of a Jersey and a dwarf cow, to his farm to be bred over the weekend.

But the heifer had other plans, making a daring escape Sunday and onto Main Street in the borough.

“The worst part was to know that there’s an animal out there that could hurt somebody. Either an animal attacking them or getting hit by a vehicle,” he said.

According to the farmer, that unlikely escape came to an end near St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Richmond Township, where he says he put the wild heifer down.

"That’s one of the farmer's hardest things to do is put one of its animals down, but sometimes that’s just what has to be done. We have to face that, and it’s just one of those things, one of the harder parts about farming,” he said.

He describes the aggressive heifer like one he’d never seen before.

“It’s very seldom you see the look this cow had in its eyes. It was just wild,” he said.