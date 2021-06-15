READING, Pa. | The Miller Center for the Arts on the Reading Area Community College (RACC) campus is returning in full force this fall, with a series of exciting live performances.
The school announced that the first release of the Miller Center for the Arts concert events that are officially on sale June 25 and July 2 include the Irish and UK Artists, Danu, Julie Fowlis and the Tartan Terrors, Netflix comedian Tom Papa, the Max Weinberg Jukebox and Reduced Shakespeare.
Max Weinberg is the longtime drummer for Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band, as well as the orchestra leader of Conan O’Brien’s band, the Max Weinberg 7. The Max Weinberg Jukebox will be an interactive experience at the center, the school added.
Tony DeMarco, executive director of the Foundation for RACC, who oversees the Miller Center for the Arts, is leading this charge to bring concertgoers back to the west side of Reading, officials stated.
“The Miller Center is one of the finest theaters of its size in the Mid Atlantic," noted DeMarco. "We want this beautiful theater to come alive with music, laughter and joy night after night. We have a scintillating schedule of shows planned, and we will continue to add more big name shows to the calendar.”
The Miller Center said it will once again serve as a venue for many of the wonderful Berks County Performing Arts organizations. Berks Arts is reportedly bringing four of the Jazz Fest shows to the Miller Center in late August, event coordinators stated, including shows with Lindsey Webster with David Benoit, and the Brubeck Brothers.
Many of the longstanding Berks County Performance Groups like the Reading Civic Theatre, the Reading Community Players and the Reading Pops are planning their return to the Miller Center stage as well, according to the Center.
RACC President Susan Looney sees the Miller Center as one of the key cultural centers for the community.
“The Miller Center will be one of those vibrant activity hubs that our Berks County Community will gravitate to as we emerge from the pandemic," Looney stated. "We will be hosting numerous RACC and high school functions, business related events as well as the live performances that Tony and his team are presenting.”
For information on Miller Center sponsorship opportunities, the Center asks people contact Tony DeMarco, at ademarco@racc.edu. For tickets or Miller Center membership information, contact Megan Schappell at mschappell@racc.edu.