"All I know is that it happened and I want people to know about Alopecia," said Jeff Woytovich, founder of the Children's Alopecia Project. " About what it is. And more importantly what it's not."
What happened between Will Smith and Chris Rock has Jada Pinkett-Smith in the middle. She was diagnosed with alopecia a few years back.
"It's not contagious," Woytovich explained. "It's not deadly no one will ever die. It doesn't hurt."
Children's Alopecia Project, is one of the few organizations worldwide raising awareness.
"It started in 2004, when my second oldest daughter started kindergarten and she started losing all her hair," Woytovich said.
Jeff says there are no truly effective treatments or a cure but he goes across the country reaching out to build relationships and support, especially for kids.
"The ones that aren't doing well, that's why we are here," he said. "We are trying to make sure you're not alone."
According to the Children's Alopecia Project there are just a few dozen support groups around the globe.
"Because we want to make sure that we connect as many kids, more importantly the families, together."
With so many elements involved in last night's incident, Jeff says he wants a positive outcome and to continue to raise awareness for Alopecia.
"You have 'team slap' and then you have 'team comment' and really what I want is the awareness for the kids and the adults for Alopecia," he said.
Visit the Children's Alopecia Project website to learn more.