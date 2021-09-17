The Plug store on Penn Street in Reading
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. — A sneaker store in downtown Reading is planning a grand opening celebration following a big move.

The Plug recently moved to a new home on Penn Street, between Fifth and Sixth streets, just a few blocks from its store in the 200 block of Penn.

The owner, Tyler Simmons, said his new location was a shoe store when he was a kid, and he remembers lining up there to get new releases.

Simmons said the foot traffic is better, and he's excited to still be on Penn Street, with hundreds of Alvernia students attending the university's new Reading CollegeTowne campus.

He said he hopes his success can inspire others.

"Reading gets a stigma," Simmons said, "and sometimes, people don't want to come here, or it's just bad news, so I feel like this is an opportunity to motivate people and really know that anything is possible with hard work, dedication, determination, and discipline."

The store had a soft opening this week; the grand opening is set for Saturday.

