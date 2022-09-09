MOHNTON, Pa. - In Berks County, community members have the opportunity to honor lost loved ones by visiting a piece of 9/11 history located in Mohnton.

Rep. Mark Gillen is speaking with 69 News ahead of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on Sunday: "It was a massive tragedy, and terrorism, an attack on the United States soil, which was unprecedented."

Gillen, President of the Berks Military History Museum, is using his voice to make sure the Berks County community never forgets the day that changed our country forever.

"There were a number of Pennsylvanians that were killed in the towers and if you talk to enough people, the first responders, the community, you are going to find that even in Berks County it's substantially impacted people's lives."

The Berks Military History Museum in Mohnton is hosting a vigil on Sunday. It will begin with a prayer at exactly 8:46 a.m. "It's a simple-to-remember time, when the first tower was hit," said Gillen.

Those that attend the event Sunday will visit a steel beam from Ground Zero and light candles in honor of those that made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Having an artifact that actually came from Ground Zero is important to people, and some touch it. Many put a candle up on top of it," continued Gillen. "We've had coins, medallions, things we can't even recognize that have shown up on the site."

Gillen hopes artifacts from that tragic day 21 years ago will continue to serve as a reminder that we as a country must remain vigilant.

"The price is never fully paid," Gillen continued. "It was the single greatest toll, but it's also the single greatest example of sacrifice."

Berks Military History Museum is located at 198 E Wyomissing Ave. in Mohnton.