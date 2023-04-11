READING, Pa. - It's time to play ball at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.

The Reading Fightin' Phils are preparing to take the field for their first home game of the season against the Hartford Yard Goats Tuesday night.

"Opening day is like Christmas," General Manager Scott Hunsicker said.

"It's a great reunion of all the R-Phils and the best baseball fans [who are] excited to get the season ready," said Jake Starr, media relations manager for the team.

The morning kicked off with groundskeepers preparing for the big day. Employees were out watering the field, putting up netting around the video board and making sure the stadium is in tip top shape for the first pitch.

"[The team was] down in Richmond this past weekend," said Starr. "[They're} Just super excited to get back to Reading and play in front of what's going to be a really electric home crowd."

Starr says they're expecting around three to four thousand people to show up for tonight's game. When they do, fans will likely notice some differences at the stadium, namely Redner's Event Center.

"We've never done anything of this magnitude," Hunsicker said about the new event space. "You know, this is probably three times the magnitude of any project we've ever done before."

The new building at the ballpark mimics a 1950s brick warehouse and matches FirstEnergy Stadium and the surrounding neighborhood. It comes complete with new stadium lighting that, team officials said, will enhance the fan experience.

When Redner's Event Center officially opens for the 2024 season, the first floor will feature team clubhouses, batting cages, a weight room, female locker rooms, training space and more. Officials said that exceeds the requirements of Major League Baseball.

"Major League Baseball put in place protocols that minor league teams had to follow to improve the player situations. Players got better apartment situations and now the clubhouse is coming too," said Starr.

There are some other minor changes that may go unnoticed in Baseballtown.

Starr says they've upgraded the stadium lights, changed the gravel warning track to dirt and added some new concession stands and food items.

To honor Reading's 275th anniversary, the R-Phils will be sporting the Keystone throwback jersey. It's a new jersey they'll be wearing on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“The Keystones were inspired by a team that played here about 100 years ago in Reading," Starr explained. "They were called the Keystones to kind of recognize the symbolism of Pennsylvania."

Star says they're expecting a lot of people to make it out to FirstEnergy Stadium this season. He says considering how well the Phillies did in the World Series, he thinks it's given people a renewed excitement in America's favorite pastime.

"I think what happened with the Phillies last year making the World Series kind of sparks some excitement around the Phillies and I think you're seeing a trickle down throughout the organization."