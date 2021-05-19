READING, Pa. | The Reading Fightin Phils announced on Wednesday their firework dates for the 2021 baseball season.
Fans will be excited to learn the R-Phils are planning ten firework games this season according to their press release, and will include Carpenter MEGA Blast Shows.
MEGA Blast Fireworks, sponsored by Carpenter, are the largest fireworks shows in stadium history, according to the R-Phils.
Tickets to all 2021 home games are available for purchase at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office by calling 610-370-BALL, or online on the R-Phils website.