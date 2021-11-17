READING, Pa. - Hundreds of hot meals are being given to the needy in Reading.
"We gave out boxed food and it broke our hearts man, there were some people a population of people that didn't have can openers and couldn't cook the meal," said Pastor Earl Wise, The Real Church.
Members of The Real Church out of Rockland Township teamed up with the DoubleTree to get three hundred hot meals out to people in Reading.
"We got our team here from the church, let's cook the food, let's give it out. So we got hot food rice and ham and turkey and drinks and desserts the whole nine yards," said Pastor Wise.
It's an interesting juxtaposition outside a 67 million dollar hotel that sends a message of togetherness and not separation.
"A lot of our employees, 60 percent of which actually walk to work from the city of Reading, so this could be their grandmother, their mom, their brother, their sister. This is helping the," said Kyle Allison, of the DoubleTree Hotel.
One young volunteer also had a message he was spreading along with a free hot meal.
"We are the church and Jesus actually loves you and he actually blesses you," said 8-year-old Isaac Boyer.
It's a simple act of kindness on a Wednesday afternoon, on a city street that many people walk by but whose real needs might not be known to those around them.
"I think it will help them if we give food and so that's why we gave food out and it's free for everyone," continued Isaac.