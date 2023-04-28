READING, Pa. - It's a partnership to bring Reading teens together to compete and learn.

“Reading Rec Commisison is partnering with the Real Deal 610 and we are presenting a teen ramen cooking challenge open to any teen ages 13 to 18,” said Heather Boyer with Reading Recreation Center.

Organizers Heather Boyer and Seleda Simmons say 12 teens will compete for the chance to win a cooking scholarship. The event is part of a series targeting young people.

"We have to meet them where they are. Technology has a lot to do with that. We all know the importance of food,” Boyer said. "We're teaching them life lessons of how to cook. We are focusing on some healthy eating habits as well as just healthy lifestyle habits."

This in-person community event comes after a week that saw students in Reading High switch to virtual learning following a gun related incident.

"Seleda's purpose of these events is to raise awareness on crime, to raise awareness on mental health. I think we as a community, we all feel that,” Boyer said.

The organizations involved know that there are great teens in the Reading community and they want to make sure they're supported.

"Really tapping into the needs of our teens and letting them know there are great opportunities. It's for them, there is positive space that will welcome them,” Boyer said.

Saturday's event is open to families and begins at 2 PM at the Reading Recreation Center.