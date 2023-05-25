READING, Pa. – "The Robot Zoo," based on the children's book by the same name, is the newest exhibit at the Reading Public Museum. Visitors are first greeted by the head of a 9-foot giraffe.
Tyler Vokes, an educator at the museum says, "This is a great opportunity to cross over from engineering into animal biology, and see the connection that exists between those, because we wouldn't necessarily assume that engineering and biology come together."
The exhibit has been in the works for more than three years, and includes eight large-size robots and 12 intractable displays.
"You have a bat, a giant squid, a chameleon that changes color, a large giraffe and the fly behind me," Vokes said as he gestured behind him. Each robot gives an up-close look at how each animal's body functions through the art of machinery.
"So there's a small computer up at the top of the head that would actually represent that brain," Vokes said. "We have some flight enablers, as they would call them — that's to represent the wings that the fly would use."
"You have some grippers of Velcro at the base to represent the fly's ability to stick to the walls," Voke explained of one robot.
It's designed to be a great learning experience for the whole family. Vokes says.
"It's one of those exhibits that answers a lot of what, if and why questions that kids ask a lot throughout the summer," he said.
The exhibit will run from May 27 through September 4.