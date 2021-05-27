READING, Pa. | One year ago on Wednesday, local teen Neilina Tolentino vanished from Reading, Pennsylvania on May 26, 2020.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the Reading Police Department, and Neilina’s family are seeking the public’s help in finding this missing girl. Investigators believe that Neilina could now be in Atlantic City, New Jersey or in the surrounding area.
Police believe she may be in the company of an unknown adult male.
“Having a part of me out there, not knowing where she's at, if she's ok, it hurts,” said Neilina’s mother, Cathlina. “I just want my baby home.”
Neilina’s mother is open to phone interviews, which reportedly can be arranged by contacting a third party website.
Neilina is Hispanic, 5’0 tall, approximately 120lbs, and has brown eyes and brown hair.
NCMEC released a video on Neilina’s case featuring quotes from her mother for anyone looking for more information, as well as a blog with this information as well.
“Even the smallest amount of information can mean so much to helping find Neilina Tolentino,” said Investigator Steve Valdez with the Reading PD.
If anyone has information about Neilina Tolentino, contact the Reading Police Department at 1-610-655-6381 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.