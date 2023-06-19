GILBERTSVILLE, Pa.- Ollie the barn owl went missing nearly six weeks ago. He got loose during a birds of prey demonstration at Riverfront Park in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

At that time, Ollie's owner, Molly, was visiting the area with her birds from three hours away in Newville. Ollie decided he'd stay a bit longer.

"Never thought I'd say this is like looking for a needle in a haystack, but it is," says Wendy Wadsworth who has been helping to look for him.

Over the last several weeks he's been spotted a few times.

"Most recently he was spotted the last two nights on Route 73 going outside of Boyertown, by the cemetery," says Wadsworth.

Flyers have been posted all over the place from Pottstown to Boyertown and even Gilbertsville.

They ask people to look for Ollie, especially during the day, in places like sheds, gazebos, barns, carports or other similar structures.

"The circle has become larger and larger and thank goodness we have people who are living in all those areas so we kind of have somebody on the ground all the time helping," says Wadsworth.

She says it's apparent Ollie's instincts have kicked in when it comes to hunting for his food, which is mice, but they are concerned about the long term if he isn't found soon.

"Will he survive the winter? No. Is there a good chance a bird of prey or one of his predators is going to do a number on him? Yeah, there's a good chance," says Wadsworth. "So, it's all about us wanting to bring him home safe and sound."

There are Facebook pages dedicated to the search for Ollie and other online posts.

If you come across him, you can call 717-776-5110 or text 484-466-1702.