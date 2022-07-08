It's a phone call she'd been waiting four months to get.
"I got the call around 7:15 a.m.," said Deyaneira Reyes, older sister of Jackson Reyes Negron, who was killed in Reading in February. "The detective told me he has been arrested. I cried, I was happy, excited."
Reyes finally received the call that the suspect in her brother's shooting had been arrested.
After the ups and downs of emotion, reality set in.
"I'm happy that he's in custody," Reyes said. "I just want justice for my brother."
According to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, Deivis Gutierrez Garcia was arrested in New York City on Wednesday.
"It was really, really hard for us," Reyes said. "Every single day, he's out here. He can do more stuff to other people."
Via Zoom from New York, she said the arrest brings her family and especially her mother some closure.
What does she want to say to the person in custody?
"The things I want to say are not nice," Reyes said.
Police say Negron was shot multiple times in a car in the 1000 block of Green Street in February. Police quickly identified Garcia as the suspect, and the search began.
“We knew that he fled the area," Adams said. "We had been looking for this individual, not only here in Reading but throughout the eastern United States and Puerto Rico. So we're very happy that he has been taken into custody."
The district attorney says Garcia is fighting his return.
As the family now takes the next step toward justice, Negron's sister keeps going back to one last hug.
"The hug that we both gave each other," Reyes said. "It was just...his laughter, his smile, his personality. He was a funny person. If you were down, he would bring you up."