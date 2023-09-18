KUTZTOWN, Pa. – Vietnam veteran Edwin Gehringer is excited for what's about to come to Kutztown.
"I would say this will be one of the bigger events that ever happens to Kutztown," he said.
Gehringer and Kutztown Community Liaison Sandy Green have worked hard to get The Wall That Heals to their town.
"It's the three-fourth replica of the Vietnam Veterans Wall down in Washington D.C.," said Green.
Kutztown is one of only 31 communities to host the wall this year, and the attraction will arrive with the pomp and circumstance it deserves on Tuesday.
"It's going to start in Fleetwood, and it's going to travel through Lyons, Topton, around the back roads, and then come to Kutztown," Green said.
Police and the Reading Motorcycle Club will escort the wall to its temporary home at the Timothy Breidegam Baseball Field.
From there, it's going to take 35 volunteers about six to eight hours to set it up. It will then be open 24 hours a day through Sept. 24.
Nearby schools are sending their students to tour it.
"Someone's going to learn something from it," Gehringer said. "It's a learning process, because when we came home, nobody talked about Vietnam."
For Gehringer, the wall is personal.
"There's five guys from my company when I was there that are on that wall," he said. "Three of them, right in a row."
Gehringer said this is his way of bringing them home.
"I'm finally going to get closure," he said. "Fifty-four years later, I get closure."