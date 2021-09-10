READING, Pa. — It all started with an idea for a movie in Reading.
"He (Michael Constantine) had a project that he wanted to shoot one of his scripts, and we wanted to shoot in Reading," explained local filmmaker Santo Marabella. "He wanted to shoot in Reading."
For the late Constantine, an Emmy Award-winning actor from Reading, and Marabella, that script would lead to the creation of the Reading Film Office.
But that was Constantine's creative MO, as he also brought a small indie movie about a Greek family to his friend and former Reading Mayor Paul Angstadt, the longtime owner of the Strand Theatre in Kutztown.
Let's just say it did pretty well.
"We ran it for, I think, over 30 weeks, and it just seemed to keep building up and building up and building up," Angstadt recalled, "but then all of a sudden, the market got smart and they put it in more and more theaters."
"My Big Fat Greek Wedding" made Constantine a household name, but he had a decades' long resume before that.
"There isn't a sitcom that was popular that he doesn't have one episode in," Angstadt said.
Constantine's credits include his Emmy Award-winning portrayal of principal Seymour Kaufman in ABC's "Room 222," as well as roles in "My Favorite Martian," "Bonanza," "Hogan's Heroes," "The Dick Van Dyke Show," "The Love Boat," "MacGyver" and "Murder, She Wrote."
As for his work on independent films in Berks County...
"He was always prepped, and we worked with him in his 80s, always prepped, always knew his lines," Marabella said. "Easy to work with."
To simply being a fan of the art form himself...
"People were watching his movie downstairs while he was upstairs watching a movie," Angstadt recalled.
Constantine leaves a legacy that millions continue to enjoy, but perhaps no more impactful than in Berks.
"He was a local boy," Angstadt said, "and he never forgot this particular area."
Plans are currently in the works to honor Constantine at the upcoming Reading Film Festival.