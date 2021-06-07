CAERNARVON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Detective Corporal Chad Eberly with the Caernarvon Township Police Department says metal thefts are on the rise lately.
Most recently they've been seeing an increase in people stealing catalytic converters from cars, because that portion of a vehicle's exhaust system contains precious metals like palladium, rhodium and platinum.
"Those prices are really high, so just a little amount of that metal will give them a couple hundred bucks or a couple thousand dollars depending on the make and manufacturer of this catalytic converter," says Det. Corporal Eberly.
Police say on May 30th someone was caught on camera cutting out two catalytic converters from underneath a Ford F250 parked in the Classic Auto Mall in Morgantown.
Less than two hours later a similar incident with a matching suspect and vehicle description took place in East Whiteland Township in Chester County.
"What we're finding is these guys are using electric sawzalls and they're in and out within maybe 5 minutes," says Det. Corp. Eberly.
According to a local mechanic, you would still be able to start your car if your catalytic converter was cut out but there would be a lot of indications something is wrong, especially how loud the vehicle would be.
Police say they are talking with scrap metal dealers and junk yards but this type of crime is hard to trace.
If you have any information about these incidents or recognize the suspect contact the Caernarvon Township police department at 610-286-1012.