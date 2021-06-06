CAERNARVON TWP., Pa - Police in Berks County are investigating the theft of catalytic converters.
The Caernarvon Township Police Department reports the theft happened May 30, at the Morgantown Classic Auto Mall, located at 6180 Morgantown Road.
Officials say between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 a.m. catalytic converters were cut out and stolen from a 2014 F250.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000’s vintage White GMC Savana Cargo Van, with padlocks on the passenger side cargo door and the rear cargo door.
The vehicle also has a white roof rack and appeared to have the license plate either removed or covered.
Police say the suspect was dressed in black pants and black hoodie at the time of the theft.
It is possible this theft is related to similar incidents in surrounding counties. Police say the same suspect and suspect vehicle were described in other incidents.
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County. Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip.
Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.
You can also contact Caernarvon Township Police Det. Cpl. Chad Eberly by calling 610-286-1012 x 122 or email ceberly@caernarvon.org.