READING, Pa. - Berks County District Attorney Detectives are investigating after they say the theft of catalytic converters lead to a police pursuit and an Allentown man being shot by Reading Police.
It happened early Thursday in the 200 block of South 5th Street in Reading.
The DA's office says their independent investigation found that officers from Reading responded to several reports of a theft in progress on South 5th Street. It was reported that multiple people were attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles parked in the area.
Reading Police told investigators that three men were seen holding what appeared to be a saw or car jack. The three men then entered a black Honda Accord and fled from the scene, police report.
Officers from the Reading Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, according to a release from the DA's office. Officials say the Honda Accord continued to flee, leading to a police pursuit.
The chase continued throughout Reading City, before entering westbound Route 422 and then onto eastbound Route 12. The vehicle later exited Route 12 at the River Road Exit where it came to a stop after entering a dead-end roadway, the DA's office said.
The investigation found that when officers exited the vehicle and gave verbal commands to the stopped vehicle, the driver sped towards one of the officers. This is when officials say one officer discharged their weapon.
The vehicle hit a patrol car before fleeing, and eventually coming to a stop in the 4000 block of River Road, Muhlenberg Township, according to the news release.
The driver, identified as Tyvan Barnett and rear passenger, identified as Ejau Collazo, were taken into custody. The front seat passenger fled on foot and has not been apprehended, police say.
No police officers were injured during this incident.
Barnett, 25 of Allentown, was taken to Tower Health – Reading Hospital where he is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.
He is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.
Collazo, 18 of Allentown, was taken to Berks County Central Booking, where he is currently awaiting his preliminary arraignment.
He is charged with criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.
Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171 or Crime Alert Berks County by either calling (877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or via text message using your mobile phone and typing ALERTBERKS along with your tip to 847411.