SPRING TWP., Pa. - Spring Township police say for the last two years they've been investigating large retail theft rings that hit Ulta stores up and down the East Coast.

"It's easy to get away with stealing these things and then selling them without any trace," said Det. Sgt. Robert Long with Spring Township Police Department.

Many times the thieves do get away with it, but Thursday night police took two suspects, 22-year-old Elkin Rivas Gallego and 32-year-old and Angy Ramirez Linares, both from Newark, New Jersey, into custody outside of the Ulta store in Spring Township.

In this case, an alert went out to Ulta stores in the region after police say the pair committed an earlier theft at the Ulta in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Employees recognized them when they entered the store and contacted police.

"These individuals in particular that we picked up last night, over the last two weeks, have hit ten stores that we're aware of right now, possibly more" said Long.

Police say the total value of the merchandise stolen connected to these suspects is close to $50,000.

Police are continuing to look at the possibility they were part of a larger operation and they're working with law enforcement across state lines to see about multi-state prosecution.