BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Flooding can impact anyone, including those who sell flood insurance.

"We went through it, too. This is the first time it's happened in our house,” said Justin Kadish with Greater Berks Insurance Brokers. "These storms are getting more and more intense.”

The owner of Greater Berks Insurance Brokers says flood insurance for those not in a floodplain can be relatively affordable.

"Flood insurance, honestly, especially in this area, Wyomissing, West Lawn, Sinking Spring, is not super expensive on an annual basis,” Kadish said.

But he says it can be pricier for those in floodplains and for businesses.

A common misconception is that homeowners' insurance covers groundwater coming onto your property and into your home, but flood insurance is required for that.

"There's the NFIP, which is national flood insurance through the government, which is guaranteed up to a certain amount. Which is not the cheapest, not always the best option, but unfortunately might be the best option for some people,” explained Kadish.

Now is a good time for property owners to check the FEMA website to search their address and be aware of the latest floodplains, which are reevaluated every five years.

"FEMA has now recognized private flood insurance to be eligible in some areas for you to get coverage which, for affordability purposes, is far more advantageous than the NFIP policy,” Kadish said.

If you're renting a property, he says you do have the option of just insuring your inventory.

"We have a company that will do just your inventory, your products, so you don't have to worry about the building,” Kadish said.