WYOMISSING, Pa - Keeping tabs on the tracks.

"I've been into trains since I was one to two years old. There's just a certain aura about them,” said Thomas Nicholl, a train enthusiast and documentarian.

With a camera and a keen knowledge of trains, Nicholl has covered train accidents in the past.

“What happened, why they happened and what steps were taken to prevent them in the future,” said Nicholl.

He's also reported safety concerns he's spotted along the rails.

"Literally ten seconds later the dispatcher calls the train crew to let them know somebody saw sparks on the wheels. You gotta do a roll by and they did just that,” said Nicholl.

His take on the latest derailments?

"The company has been relying on their precision scheduled railroading and their shareholders too much to where it's become a profit to the higher ups but an expense to everyone down below,” said Nicholl.

Norfolk Southern is laying out a six-point safety plan that includes things like better inspection and detection systems to prevent future incidents.

"I'll still be keeping an eye on the axles or the train itself to see if there's anything amiss,” Nicholl said.

The train enthusiast we spoke to said he thinks some take trains for granted and this latest incident reminds people to educate themselves about safety and protocols.

“They don't realize how railroads have opened up the country all these years ago and they take it for granted,” Nicholl said.

Nicholl says people need to ask more questions about what's rolling through their own backyards.

"Why are we sending through so many dangerous fuels and goods through our local towns when they have been doing this for so many years?,” Nicholl said.