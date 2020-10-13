STRAUSSTOWN, Pa. - A man with a penchant for stealing money from video gaming machines is apparently betting on not being caught.
For the second time in less than a month, the man forced his way inside the Power Gas and Food Mart at 150 Main Street in the Strausstown section of Upper Tulpehocken Township, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.
The latest break-in happened last Friday, Oct. 9. The burglar pried open the front door and then, as captured by a surveillance camera, used the pry bar to open two Pennsylvania Skills video gaming machines.
The man removed cash from both machines and then fled the store toward Route 183, the police said.
At the time, the thief was said to be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, brown boots, blue Dickie-style pants, and gray gloves.
The same man, according to the police, broke into the same store and carried out the same crime on Sept. 14.
Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.