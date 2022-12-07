CUMRU TWP., Pa. — We're a week into December, and the gift-giving season is upon us. You might be considering getting a loved one a pet as a present.

A four-legged friend can be a great addition to your family, but it's important to make sure you're thinking through the decision, according to animal advocates.

"This is certainly the time people start thinking about adding a pet to their family," said Ashley Mikulski, the chief development officer with the Animal Rescue League of Berks County.

If you are considering gifting an animal, Mikulski said it's important to talk with other people in your household.

"We always want it to be a family decision, so perhaps a great alternative would be to give a card that says, 'We're going to get a dog.' You, as a family, go after Christmas to pick it out, so everyone's comfortable," explained Mikulski.

It's also important to consider the pet's comfortability.

"Think about when you go into a new environment: You're overwhelmed — sounds, sights and smells. It's the same for a new pet, so you want to give it the best chance they can to be successful," she added.

She said people should aim to create a calm, quiet environment for the animal, and take things slowly, especially if you have kids or other four-legged friends in the home. If you run into issue, she said the ARL is always there to help. Adoption counselors can walk people through many common problems, from how to deal with an animal's separation anxiety to obedience issues and litter box training.

"We like to help educate people, so our biggest and most important program here is surrender prevention," stated Mikulski. "We want to keep pets in homes with families that love them."