WEST READING, Pa. - Officials held a news conference Saturday night at West Reading Borough Hall to provide an update on search and recovery efforts following Friday's deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company.

West Reading Police Chief Wayne Holben began with the news that a third body has been recovered from the site and that the person was deceased. He thanked first responders for their efforts and said that crews continue to sift through the debris. Holben noted that roads in the area will remain closed until at least 8 a.m. on Monday, March 27, but that closures could be extended.

West Reading Fire Chief Chad Moyer said four people remain unaccounted for and due to the significance of the blast and time passed, the chances of finding survivors are decreasing "rapidly."

Mayor Samantha Kaag said that further investigation into the structural integrity of neighboring buildings will be needed. She stated that the victim pulled out early Saturday morning was able to call out for help, which alerted nearby search dogs and rescuers.

Officials have planned a news conference for 10 a.m. Sunday to provide further updates.