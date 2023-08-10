READING, Pa. -- July of 2022 is when police say Jayquan Sanchez killed Quadell Spradley in Reading while trying to break up a fight that carried over from a club into the 1200 block of Church Street.

About a year later, authorities said he has been arrested in Chico, California.

"This was a total surprise. He had not been on our radar out here at all," said Mike Ramsey, district attorney in Butte County, California.

Ramsey said police responded to a shooting at a party. He tells us Sanchez is not a suspect in this shooting.

According to Ramsey, there was a two-hour standoff. He said police eventually went inside the home.

"At that point, they found Mr. Sanchez under a bed, asked him what he was doing there and he said sleeping, which didn't seem to be correct," said Ramsey.

Sanchez was arrested for giving police a false name, Ramsey said. Sanchez was taken to a jail and fingerprinted.

"The fingerprints came back to a name out of Pennsylvania, but no particular warrant at that time," said Ramsey.

Ramsey said that is when a Chico detective searched Sanchez's name on Google and found out he was wanted. According to court documents, police in California contacted the Reading Police and positively identified Sanchez as the suspect.

"After a couple of months of looking for him here, we had United States Marshal Service looking for him, but he went dark. He was off social media, we weren't tracking anything with Facebook or Instagram or anything like that," said Reading Police Captain Christian Rothermel.

Now Sanchez is set to appear in a California courtroom on Thursday. Ramsey said Sanchez will be able to decide to either waive extradition or fight it.

"We're here to make sure he faces justice in Pennsylvania," said Ramsey.