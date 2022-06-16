WEST READING, Pa. - Art on the Avenue organizers said they are anticipating a big day on Saturday, with new and familiar artists for this year's festival.
"The level of talent that we have here is just jaw dropping," said Russell Slocum, co-director of Art Plus Gallery.
West Reading's Penn Avenue is going to be blocked off for live music, hundreds of vendors, food, and artwork of all kinds.
Art Plus Gallery co-director Russell Slocum said it comes as the art industry is booming.
"I think a lot of people are staring at their empty walls and saying I got to do something about that," said Slocum.
Organizers tell us thousands of people packed the sidewalks in past years from several states and they are anticipating another strong turnout this year.
"The Avenue itself is going to be packed from the 400 block up to the 800 block," said Slocum.
"Art on the Avenue and Fall Fest are one of our two biggest events in the borough," said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.
Additional help has been brought on to help with parking.
"We use the VF Outlet direct parking lot, we have the other parking right where Rite Aid is and we are guiding people the right ways," said Mayor Kaag.
Before the festival begins at 11 a.m., Safe Berks will hold its "Walk For No More" against domestic abuse. That starts in the 700 block.
Art on the Avenue is set to run until 7 p.m.