Thousands of people are still without power across parts of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey Saturday night.
This all comes days after remnants of Hurricane Ida swept across the area.
"It was really surprising and then the next day we noticed that all of the wires were down," said Rhoda Birnie of Longswamp Township, Berks County.
It has been days since Rhoda Birnie and her neighbors had power at the Mountain Village Community in Longswamp Township.
"To get internet I'll go down to Weis market, can't actually cook anything," said Birnie.
Crews were working tirelessly on Saturday to help get the lights back on.
"I have a small dog and we had about two inches of water, it came up to his knees," said Birnie.
Birnie said she considers herself fortunate, after seeing other communities devastated.
"It's an inconvenience, but I can live with inconvenience as opposed to somebody losing their life or their home or their car because those can be replaced, life cannot," said Birnie.
Down the street the generator has been running for days next to David Bearstler's home.
"I was actually in the back room playing the guitar and the power went out," said Bearstler.
He along with his newborn have been without air conditioning for days.
"Well, it ain't bad during the day because I kind of keep busy with the weights and working out," said Bearstler.
In Montgomery County -- where three people were killed -- thousands of others are still without power.
Across the Delaware River in New Jersey, the death toll is at more than 25 people, including six in Hunterdon County.
President Biden has announced plans to head to the Garden State next week.