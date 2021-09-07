OLEY TWP., Pa. — Online threats against members of the Oley Valley School Board prompted an increased police presence outside the district's schools on Tuesday.
The person who posted the threats on social media was upset about Pennsylvania's new mask mandate, according to Chief Ray Serafin, Central Berks Regional Police Department.
That mandate took effect Tuesday morning, requiring all students and staff in K-12 schools and day care centers across the state to wear masks.
As a precaution, Serafin said his officers and Pennsylvania State Police troopers were on hand outside each of the district's schools on Tuesday to deter any wrongdoing. He said the police presence at the schools and school board meetings will continue for the foreseeable future.
In the meantime, detectives are looking into the person who made the threats, Serafin said. No charges have been filed.