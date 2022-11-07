READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence.

The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day.

The school is following an asynchronous schedule, where teachers post assignments online for students to complete at home.

Police said they are continuing to "investigate threats of violence in the surrounding community," according to the district's website, but authorities did not elaborate.

The move comes several days after a reported shooting near the high school prompted a brief lockdown. Police later said the incident actually ended up being a large fight that did not involve a shooting.