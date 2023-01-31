SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three suspects are in custody after police say they robbed a Spring Township gas station at gunpoint. Police are crediting surveillance video and a GPS ankle monitor for the quick arrests.

In the early morning hours of January 25, police responded to the 7-11 mini mart in the 3100 block of State Hill Road for a report of a robbery.

According to Spring Township Police, two men in dark colored sweatshirts with masks covering their faces entered the store and accosted the clerk. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from the safe and register. The robbers made off with cash and cigarettes in a car driven by a third suspect.

Following their investigation, police arrested three Reading men. 27-year-old Saquan Dockery, 23-year-old Jeffrey Simons and 22-year-old Raheem Baptiste are charged with robbery, theft and related offenses.

Police say Dockery wore a GPS ankle monitor at the time. Simons was also on parole and Baptiste had an upcoming court appearance.

Police say Simons and Baptiste entered the store wearing dark clothing and masks. The clerk told the police one of the men pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The men fled with cash, cigarettes and cigars.

Sergeant Robert Long of the Spring Township Police Department tells us the car driven that night by Dockery was on loan from a friend. Surveillance video captured the car's registration and from there police say they were able to learn more.

"Hopefully with these guys being caught, we can put a stop to some of it right now," said Det. Sgt. Long.

Police are now looking into other robberies to see if there are any connections.

All three suspects are in Berks County Jail unable to post $100,000 bail.