SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three suspects are in custody after police say they robbed a Spring Township gas station at gunpoint.

In the early morning hours of January 25, police responded to the 7-11 mini mart in the 3100 block of State Hill Road for a report of a robbery.

According to Spring Township Police, two men in dark colored sweatshirts with masks covering their faces entered the store and accosted the clerk. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded money from the safe and register. The robbers made off with cash and cigarettes in a car driven by a third suspect.

Following their investigation, police arrested three Reading men. 27-year-old Saquan Dockery, 23-year-old Jeffrey Simons and 22-year-old Raheem Baptiste are charged with robbery, theft and related offenses.

All three suspects are in Berks County Jail unable to post $100,000 bail.