UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three juveniles injured in a Monday afternoon crash that sent their car careening into a house are all recovering from their injuries.

The superintendent of the Daniel Boone Area School District confirmed all three are current students. He said proceeds from tonight's basketball game will be donated to their families, and that funds collected will be matched by the Amity Athletic Club.

Police say the car carrying the three juveniles was travelling east on Route 724 when it began to slide and headed into the westbound lane. It was then struck by a second car and the impact sent it into the side of a house.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. The three students' injuries were described as serious by State Police.