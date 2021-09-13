READING, Pa. — The year was 1971. Three Dog Night's "Joy to the World" was a big hit on the radio, and Reading Area Community College opened its doors in the city's Northmont neighborhood.
Fast forward 50 years and both the band and the college are still going strong, with RACC observing its golden anniversary this year and Three Dog Night headlining the celebration.
The college announced Monday that the legendary band will take the stage at the Miller Center for the Arts on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. The show will follow a '70s-themed "party on the lawn" for ticketholders.
"What a great night it will be," said Megan Schappell, the Miller Center's house manager. "If you purchase a ticket to the event, you can join us for food and entertainment from 6 p.m. till showtime. This will be a big night downtown for the Miller Center as well as RACC."
Tickets cost $50 per person and can be bought online or by calling the box office at 610-607-6270.
The Miller Center said it is encouraging concertgoers to wear their best 1971 attire.