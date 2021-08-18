Since its 2019 spin-off from Novartis, Alcon — the global eyecare company with manufacturing and research facilities in Berks County — has seemed to be fighting an uphill climb to respect on Wall Street.
After reporting second-quarter and first-half results for 2021, it appears that the climb is over. Alcon surpassed analyst's estimates, and its stock price (NYSE: ALC) was up up more than 11% in early-morning trading.
The company reported positive sales and earnings results across the board compared to the same periods in 2020. Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic helped, but several successful new product launches also contributed and drove market share gains for Alcon, according to Zacks Equity Research.
The results also prompted the company to raise its guidance for the full year.
"Our second quarter performance demonstrates the strength and resilience of our businesses, with our highest quarterly sales and earnings since our spin-off," said David Endicott, Alcon's CEO. "Strong commercial execution behind our new product launches resulted in all sales categories in Surgical and Vision Care posting growth over 2019, notwithstanding the continued impact of COVID-19."
Worldwide sales for the second quarter were $2.1 billion, an increase of 75% on a reported basis and 69% on a constant currency (cc) basis, compared to the second quarter of 2020. All categories benefited from the improvements in the eye care market, led by the strong recovery in the U.S. and varied paces of recovery in international markets from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales for the first half of 2021 were $4.0 billion, compared to $3.02 billion the previous year.
"The healthy recovery in the business underlies our confidence in driving top line growth with continued innovation and the growing demand for eye care," Endicott noted. "With the ongoing expansion of our manufacturing capacity, we remain focused on maintaining a steady stream of product flow as we expand our portfolio and respond to market demand."
Segment results
Surgical net sales, which include implantables, consumables and equipment/other, were $1.2 billion, an increase of 94% on a constant currency basis compared to the second quarter of 2020, with strong increases across all three product categories. For the first half of 2021, surgical net sales increased 40% on a constant currency basis compared to the first half of 2020.
Implantables growth was aided by the continued adoption of advanced technology intraocular lenses, led by the launch of Vivity and continued strength of PanOptix. Consumables growth was driven primarily by the recovery in surgical procedures over the prior year, while the equipment/other category benefited from the healthy demand of refractive and cataract products.
Vision care net sales of $0.9 billion, which include contact lenses and ocular health, increased 44% (cc) compared to the second quarter of 2020, also with double digit increases across both product categories. For the first half of 2021, vision care net sales increased 17% (cc) compared to the first half of 2020.
Contact lens growth reflected improvements in all products and continued momentum from the launch of Precision1 and Precision1 for astigmatism.
Growth in ocular health was led by Systane and Pataday, primarily due to the recent launch of Pataday Extra Strength.
Second-quarter income
Second-quarter 2021 operating income was $229 million, which includes charges of $128 million from the amortization of certain intangible assets. Excluding this and other adjustments, second-quarter 2021 core operating income was $382 million. The prior-year period saw a broad slowdown in non-urgent surgeries and lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Second-quarter core operating margin of 18.2% increased versus the prior year, mainly driven by higher sales, gross margin and operating leverage, as sales growth outpaced increases in marketing and selling expenses and research and development. The prior year was impacted by unabsorbed manufacturing overhead costs and provisions for expected credit losses related to COVID-19 as well as higher inventory provisions.
Second-quarter 2021 diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.31, and core diluted earnings per share were $0.56.
Alcon ended the second quarter with a cash position of $1.4 billion. Current-year cash flows benefited from higher sales, lower separation and transformation payments, partially offset by the payment of $355 million for the acquisition of U.S. distribution rights for Simbrinza, higher capital expenditures and a $54 million dividend payment.
The company ended the second quarter with a net debt position of $2.8 billion. Alcon continues to have $1 billion available in its existing revolving credit facility as of Aug. 17, 2021.
First-half income
Operating income for the first half of 2021 was $378 million, which includes charges of $253 million from the amortization of certain intangible assets and a $45-million impairment of an intangible asset. Excluding these and other adjustments, core operating income for the first half of 2021 was $726 million and first half core operating margin was 18.1% compared to 7.4% for the same period last year.
First-half 2021 diluted earnings per share were $0.48 and core diluted earnings per share were $1.05.
Outlook
The company raised its full year outlook for net sales from $7.8 to $8.0 billion in May 2021 to $8.0 to $8.6 in August. Core operating margin was increased from approximately 17.0% to approximately 17.5%. Diluted EPS rose from $1.85 to $1.95 to $2.00 to $2.10.
Alcon said this guidance assumes that global markets return to 2019 levels at the end of the year. It further assumes that the U.S. market will continue to grow relative to 2019 in the second half of the year and that international markets will return to 2019 levels early next year.