BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — If you were hoping to buy tickets for one of Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts, you may be out of luck, unless you're willing to shell out big bucks to a third-party vendor.

Ticketmaster announced Thursday afternoon that it has canceled Friday's public sale of tickets for the Berks County-born pop star's U.S. stadium tour, citing "extraordinarily high demands on ticket systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand."

Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow's public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled. — Ticketmaster (@Ticketmaster) November 17, 2022

The news came not long after Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro shared a message on Twitter that his office is accepting complaints from state residents who have had trouble securing tickets through Ticketmaster.

Many fans who tried to buy tickets with a special presale code earlier this week were unsuccessful after running into trouble on Ticketmaster's website. The company blamed the problem on "historically unprecedented demand" for tickets.

Swift will begin her 52-date Eras Tour on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. She will perform three concerts at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on May 12, 13, and 14.

It's Swift's first tour since 2018.