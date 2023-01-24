WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Senate Judiciary Committee grilled Ticketmaster and others in the live events industry on Tuesday. The hearing comes after last year's Taylor Swift concert debacle.

Long wait times and technical issues were two of the main topics discussed during the hearing. The issues disrupted a presale for Berks County native Swift's upcoming tour.

Senators debated possible action, including U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, who said: "Live Nation/Ticketmaster is the 800-pound gorilla here."

Sen. Blumenthal demanded answers to his questions about the dominant role the company plays in ticket sales.

The hearing follows November's debacle surrounding tickets to Swift's upcoming "The Eras Tour."

"Ticketmaster had the temerity to imply that the debacle involved in pre-ticket sales was Taylor Swift's fault because she was failing to do too many concerts, and may I suggest, respectfully, that Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say: ‘I’m the problem. It’s me,'” said Blumenthal.

The three-hour hearing covered a number of topics, including a lack of competition for Ticketmaster, rising prices, bots and scalpers.

Joe Berchtold, president and CFO of Live Nation Entertainment, blamed the breakdown of Swift's pre-ticket sales on a bot attack and pledged to work with senators to address issues in the entertainment industry.

"We absolutely support all-in pricing, we absolutely support greater enforcement, greater penalties and expansion of the prohibition on bots," said Berchtold.

Some suggested splitting Ticketmaster and Live Nation, which merged in 2010, citing that around 70% of tickets for major concert venues in the U.S. are sold through Ticketmaster.

Senator Blumenthal also asked if Live Nation Entertainment would support the passage of what they are calling "The BOSS Act" to uncover hidden fees and remove bots during ticket sales.

Berchtold responded saying "there are some issues with the act," but he will discuss supporting it if enforced.