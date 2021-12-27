TILDEN TWP., Pa. — It's hard not to enjoy a trip down Rainbow Drive near Hamburg this time of year, as bright lights, decorations, and some seasonal music adorn house number 24.
It's a holiday tradition in Tilden Township that the entire community anticipates.
"The neighbor up the street, as soon as she sees the first item go out, they drive by, blow their horn and give a thumbs up," said Nancy Pursell, the winner of the 69 News holiday lights contest. "They love watching us put all the stuff out each night."
Nancy, Tim and their daughter, Alicia, said they spend several weeks decorating their property with the festive décor. The family's goal is to light the display on Thanksgiving night.
It's become just as much a tradition for the Pursells as it has for the community.
"Then you have the big Santa," Nancy said. "Kids like to get out of their car and get their picture taken with Santa, because some kids don't like sitting on Santa's lap, but I think it's cool standing by Santa."
Nancy and Tim said the display grows each year, even finding some discontinued vintage carolers to add to their collection. But the cheerful exhibit almost didn't exist this year.
"So, over the summer, Tim came down with COVID really bad in March," Nancy shared. "He was in and out of the hospital, so it was a struggle."
Nancy and Tim said they pulled through. They worked hard throughout the summer and fall to make it happen and to bring a little bit of light during a dark time for all.
"With everything going on and the way the world is right now with COVID and everything," Tim said, "it's great to give back to the people."
Nancy and Tim said they welcome people to their property at 24 Rainbow Drive to take pictures with the decorations. They are often outside, handing out candy canes as well.
They said they are already planning for next year's display, but if you want to see this year's for yourself, you have until Thursday night. Nancy and Tim plan on taking down the decorations after that.