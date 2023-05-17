TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Tilden Township Police Officer Jordan Heckman is patrolling the Kernsville Dam Recreational Area.

It is one of several areas he will be patrolling as a bike officer.

"I wear the same thing as I would on a normal patrol, just switch my uniform up a bit," said Officer Heckman.

Officer Heckman said the area has never had a bicycle officer before.

He went through special training, where he had to complete courses. Heckman told 69 News the department has received various calls to the trail before, like last year when a woman who fell off her bike and went over a cliff had to be rescued.

"Now having a bike patrol, if I'm working during the shift, it's going to be so much easier for me to deploy this and get back there to that emergency so much quicker," said Heckman.

This bike is equipped with a number of devices, like lights allowing police to alert people on the trail. Attached is also a horn and a bicycle computer. Officer Heckman's helmet contains a censor, too, that alerts other officers if there is a crash. He is patrolling several trails in the area.

"They feel more safe and it's good for the community, it's a lot of outreach for the community and just doing our thing," Heckman explained.

The police department said it can see adding another bicycle officer down the road.

"To me, it's great. I'm community oriented, so being out here with everybody, I get to be outside in the sun, so I enjoy that," said Officer Heckman.