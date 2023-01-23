TILDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police a looking for a pair of men they say vandalized the same store twice.

Tilden Township Police say the men they're trying to identify walked into the Walmart on the 1800 block of Tilden Ridge Drive just after 7 p.m. on January 20.

Once inside, investigators say they walked around the store dumping bleach on the floors and smashing glass jars of grocery items.

Tilden Police believe these are the same individuals from a similar incident at the same Walmart on January 14.

In that case, two men dumped bleach, motor oil and other items on the floors of the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at (610) 562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks at (877) 373-9913.