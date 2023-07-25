TILDEN TWP., Pa. — Tilden Township police are trying to identify the individual(s) they say threw frozen bananas at passing vehicles.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, the police said a person or persons in a pickup truck heading west in the 800 block of Hex Highway threw frozen bananas at passing eastbound vehicles.

Police said a total of five vehicles were hit in the span of about 30 seconds, causing minor damage to some. No one was injured.

One of the struck vehicles had a dash camera.

Investigators said it shows a possible two-tone, light colored pickup truck passing that victim as a yellow banana is observed in the air. The impact of the frozen banana cracked the victim's windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Tilden Township Police Department at 610-562-9001, crimetips@tildentownship.com or anonymously to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913.