TILDEN TWP., Pa. - Tilden Township Police announced Thursday the launch of the department's new bicycle patrol.

Officials say Officer Jordan Heckman completed an International Police Mountain Bike Association training course that is required for bike patrol officers.

Due to a nationwide bicycle and bicycle parts shortage during the Covid-19 pandemic, the department was advised that it would be at least a year until delivery of the Trek service bicycle they ordered in 2021.

The department finally received the bicycle in April. The emergency lighting, bicycle computer, bicycle rack, helmet and other related equipment totaled $2,800.

The entire purchase was paid for by a grant the department received from AAA Reading-Berks.

Police say the bicycle helmet contains a sensor that will call other officer cell phones for help if it detects that a crash has occurred with the rider.

On Thursday, Officer Heckman began the first bike patrol for the department.

Bike patrols will focus on areas such as the Bartram Trail near the Kernsville Dam Recreational Area, as well as the Tilden Ridge Shopping area businesses.