You might be one of millions of Americans who enjoyed the extra hour sleep Sunday, as we turned our clocks back for the end of Daylight Saving Time, or you may be one of the many who wish lawmakers would just do away with the changes entirely. A bill would ensure you don't have to switch your clocks twice a year, but time is running out to get it passed.

The Sunshine Protection Act, a bipartisan bill passed unanimously in the U.S. Senate earlier this year, would make Daylight Saving Time permanent. There would be no fall back in the fall; it would just be the same time we just had all year.

"I am all for it," said Diane Petry of Oley.

Petry does not like driving home from work in the dark. She and several others we spoke with said they find the months of less sunlight at night rather depressing.

"Oh my God, yes," added Petry. "I am not an indoor person; I am an outdoor person."

"It's a pain to change all of your clocks, and I hate it getting dark so early," said Corinna Bortz of Muhlenberg Township.

"I wish we wouldn't have to do all the clock changing, especially if you get a car and the instructions are a bit over the top," said Mildred Reber of Leesport.

Even so, Reber isn't sold one way or the other.

"I do enjoy having longer daylight time in the summer, and in the winter, when you hunker down, it doesn't matter if it's daylight or not at night," Reber added. "I'm kind of a tossup, actually."

Advocates for the bill said people would spend more time outside after work and after school. They cite the potential for positive effects on public health and the economy and even a decrease in the amount of energy used by Americans, but Ben Maurer is not one of them. He wants to keep the status quo.

"The extra hour sleep is nice," he said. "I can see why people don't like it, but I think it's cool."

On the flip side, some sleep experts oppose the bill, saying if passed, it would simply steal light from the morning and add it to the evening, which they said isn't best for our body clocks. In order for the act to become law, it needs to pass the United States House this session, and President Biden would have to sign it.

If passed, the bill would make Daylight Saving Time the new, permanent standard time, effective Nov. 5, 2023.