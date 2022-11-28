Cyber Monday is dubbed by some as the online equivalent of Black Friday.

The day dedicated to online spending gives online retailers a piece of the Thanksgiving weekend profit pie.

Millions of Americans are expected to make online purchases, and the shopping spree is expected to continue through the holidays.

"Oh yes, a lot of it," said Derek Mueller, a cybersecurity advisor with Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and Pennsylvania's coordinator.

While people may be looking for the best bargain, Mueller says cyber criminals are looking for the best way to rip people off. He says fake websites, malicious links and even fake charities can be the means to the thieves' end goal.

"Bad actors are trying to get your personal information, trying to take your money," he added.

CISA has several tips to keep you from becoming a victim.

"Software is key. You'd be surprised at how many people do not update their software on their phones or mobile computers. They do that for a reason to stay one step ahead of those bad actors," explained Mueller.

Mueller says to make sure you turn on automatic updates on your devices. You should also set up multi-factor authentication on your accounts.

"If you don't know how to enable two-factor authentication, at least enable a strong password. That's key," he said.

Mueller says think before you click, as most successful cyber-attacks start with a phishing email. Spreading the word about safe online habits can also aid in preventing them from happening.

"Not even just your parents, your kids as well," Mueller stated. "Make sure you put the word out there, Even if you learn something, you can spread that knowledge to someone else."

People can find more tips on CISA's website.

In addition, people who plan to make a donation to a charity can use the Pennsylvania Department of State's charities' search tool to ensure the organization is registered.