READING, Pa. – The scorching sun, the drenching humidity — the hot days of summer can be uncomfortable for anyone, but it can be very dangerous for some.
"We're very concerned during this excessive high heat, high temperatures regarding our older adults," Ann Barlet with the Berks Area Agency on Aging said, "and particularly, those individuals who have breathing conditions or heart issues, or there are some that are taking certain medication make them more vulnerable."
Barlet says the Berks Area Agency on Aging has already given out 350 air conditioners to qualifying seniors. For those who don't have one, there are other ways to keep cool.
The first tip is for everyone: Drink lots of water. That may sound simple but, it can be difficult for older adults to remember to properly hydrate.
"Older adults don't have as much of a thirst mechanism, so they're not drinking and they're not thirsty, and so certainly they have to be conscious of really drinking water," said Barlet.
She says wear light clothing and avoid being out during the hottest times of the day.
"If you need to be out, do it early, early in the morning or late afternoon, early evening, all the more better," Barlet added.
While in your home, Barlet says to "keep your blinds down, and if you need to periodically wet some compresses to put on your pulse points behind your neck or take a little quick sponge bath."
There are also eight air-conditioned senior centers that can be accessed by public transportation.
"You certainly can go there for a good majority of the day, enjoy the company of others, a hot meal, some activities and stay cool during those high temperatures," Barlet said.