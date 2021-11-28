HAMBURG, Pa. - Picking the perfect Christmas tree is one of the most important tasks this time of year.
Denny Beck from Beck's Tree Farm in Hamburg joined the 69 News Sunrise team on Saturday to provide some tips on picking the perfect tree.
Beck says it takes ten years to grow a tree. He says because of COVID, there is a tree shortage this year.
Beck says the Frasier Fir is the most popular choice on tree for families to take home because of the look and the ease of decorating with ornaments.
Beck says if you are looking for a cheaper option, the Scots pine may be the perfect fit for you. He does say there are less of these trees on the farm.
If you want a tree with the smell of Christmas, Beck recommends buying a traditional Douglas fir.