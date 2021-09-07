HARRISBURG, Pa. — Law enforcement authorities are making sure the 1992 killing of a cab driver in Berks County isn't soon forgotten.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers on Tuesday highlighted the cold case homicide of Dominic Martorana, whose body was found in shallow water near the Kernsville Dam outside Hamburg on March 25, 1992. He had been stabbed 39 times and his throat had been split, according to detectives.

About 9 hours earlier, Martorana's Reading Metro Taxi cab was found burning on Skyline Drive atop Mount Penn in Lower Alsace Township.

Investigators said his last-known fare was shortly before 9 o'clock the night before, March 24. He was dispatched to drive someone from North Fifth Street in Reading to the now-former Denny's restaurant in Wyomissing.

"When he would have completed that fare, he would have radioed in that he was done," Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. William Moyer told WFMZ's Karin Mallett for a profile of the cold case in 2004.

But Martorana never made that call.

Anyone with information about what happened to Dominic Martorana that night in 1992 is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks.

A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.