BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - You might want to leave some room on your dinner plate: 'Tis the season for fastnacht sales!

With Fat Tuesday just around the corner, many places are prepping to sell their rendition of the popular potato donut.

"[We're] putting them into bags and getting them ready to sell them," said 9-year-old Stanley Theodossiou, a third grader at Mount Penn Elementary.

The fastnachts at the Mt. Penn Fire Station are warm and ready to be served!

Selling the Pennsylvania Dutch treat is a 55-year tradition that brings firefighters, their families and the community together.

"It helps drastically. It's the only fundraiser we really do," said Mt. Penn Fire Chief John Theodossiou.

Theodossiou says, like a lot of things, the potato donuts have become more expensive.

"They have gone up, but we kept the price steady because we want to give our customers a good price," he explained.

Kutztown Fire Company is also advertising a drive-through pickup event set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on its Facebook. Pre-orders are due today, according to the event page. It states that all proceeds will benefit the social quarters restoration.

"It's friendly competition, though. We get along with the others that do it and we wish them well also," laughed Chief Theodossiou.

Mt. Penn's event runs Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until the chief says all the fastnacht bags are gone.

A dozen fastnachts can be bought for $12. Half a dozen is going for $6.

The company is also selling jars of turkey syrup for $5 a pop.

The money raised will help to cover the cost of a big investment

"We actually ordered a new [ladder] truck. Price tag of $1.5 million, so we need to sell a lot of fastnachts to pay for that," joked Theodossiou.

The plan, right now, is to sell the company's current ladder truck to another station.