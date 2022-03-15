READING, Pa. – Some members of Reading City Council wonder if their form of government is what's best for the the city.
During the body's Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, council briefly discussed the idea of forming a government study commission to explore whether the city should continue with its home rule charter form of government or look at alternative forms of local government authorized under Pennsylvania state law.
Such a commission would have to be approved by voters in a general election.
Council President Jeffrey Waltman said he was unsure how he felt about such an idea.
He told council that if at least two councilmembers want to pursue the idea, it could be placed on a future agenda for further discussion.
Councilwoman Donna Reed said she has been in favor of something such as this for a long time.
"With all due respect to everyone sitting at this table, I don't believe this form of government is workable," Reed said. "And I think it's held the city back, and it's not regarding any particular person sitting on any particular position at this point. I think the years since 1996 up until now have shown us that."
According to the Reading website, the home rule charter form of government provides that "all powers not specifically given to others by the Home Rule Charter are exercised by City Council. City Council acts as the legislative branch of City government."
"It was set up with all good intentions, but we haven't been able to have continuity among our administrative staff since day one," Reed said of the city's adoption of its home rule charter in 1996. "And I think that's been a real issue with this form of government, and it's reflected in our process, our progress or lack of progress on many fronts. I'm very hopeful we can have a commission to find a more viable form of government."
Such a commission would have members who would also have to be elected by voters in a general election.
Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz said forming such a commission would not be a guarantee to improving the form of government.
"There's no guarantee of what would happen depending on who gets elected," Goodman-Hinnershtz said. "Be careful what you ask for."