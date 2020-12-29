READING, Pa. - For Tom Caltagirone, it's the little things that added up to a big career representing Reading in Harrisburg. His 22-term run as the representative of the state's 127th District has come to a quiet end.
"I've enjoyed very much helping people," said Caltagirone. "Serving under nine governors and 14 speakers over 44 years, it's historic when you think about it."
First taking office in 1977, the Democrat brought notable change to Reading. He was instrumental in building the Santander Arena, which has hosted pro-sports and some of the brightest stars in music. His fingerprints can be found on laws protecting animals and constables and legislation doing away with the electric chair. Going back to "the little things," he's proud of securing elevators for the Reading Public Library and renaming the Bingaman Street Bridge after the Puerto Rico National Guard's famed Borinqueneers.
"The services you provide locally to your constituents are what really matters," he said.
His career has not been without controversy; in 2015, he was sued by a former staffer for sexual harassment. Published reports showed House Democrats used nearly $250,000 in taxpayer money to settle the suit in 2017. He maintains his innocence.
"Are you fearful that this will leave a permanent stain on your legacy?" WFMZ's Jim Vasil asked.
"No," replied Caltagirone. "Not really. I think the good certainly outweighs the bad. And who's the jury? The voters. Who did they believe? Must have believed me because they kept re-electing me."
As he watches newcomer Democrat Manny Guzman take over his office, he offers one piece of advice: "Don't forget where you came from. Your constituents come first."